Lou Dobbs Notices Trump Con Game: 'Will Take Decades' To Build The Wall

It's a battle between two con artists: Lou Dobbs and Donald Trump.

The right-wing Washington Examiner reported on Monday that no new walls have been built along the border under Donald Trump's presidency so far.

How dare anyone on the Right report on Donald Trump's con game?

What Wall? This is from today. It's time for the #MAGA #QAnon Trump chumps to see they've been taken by a con artist. He's cheated everyone he's done business with. Did you get the $4000 he promised from his tax bill? I didn't! pic.twitter.com/E5u1eKleXM — Frances Langum (@bluegal) July 22, 2019

Anna Giaritelli writes, "The Trump administration has not installed a single mile of new wall in a previously fenceless part of the U.S.-Mexico border in the 30 months since President Trump assumed office, despite his campaign promise to construct a “big beautiful wall.”

"Because he's a con artist," Anna failed to say.

Her report was the lead story on the Drudge Report all day enforced Trump to respond by calling it fake news in a tweet.

When we rip down and totally replace a badly broken and dilapidated Barrier on the Southern Border, something which cannot do the job, the Fake News Media gives us zero credit for building a new Wall. We have replaced many miles of old Barrier with powerful new Walls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

Drudge is why Lou Dobbs had to address the issue. His audience knows what's on Drudge. Otherwise the most "supportive" thing Dobbs could do is let the whole "Wall" issue fall down the memory hole. You know, like Trump's promise for "great healthcare at a fraction of the cost, and it will be so easy."

Dobbs brought on the acting CBP commissioner Mark Morgan and asked him about this report.

Morgan did his best to sugarcoat what has been constructed so far. He said the Wall "was in the planning stage" (like hiring lawyers to deal with the multiple lawsuits border landowners are likely to file?) and ended his laundry list by calling the report "absolutely ridiculous."

His litany was hollow and Lou Dobbs was not impressed.

Dobbs said he took Morgan's words on their face, meaning he was not at all convinced with his talking points.

Dobbs said, "At the same time I have to say you're talking about a 2000 mile border as you well know, and that is highly insufficient if we are to put up a wall across that border -- people take decades at that rate."

Morgan tried to spin it again, but even the CBD confirmed the Examiner story and said, "In a statement last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency overseeing border barrier construction, confirmed that all the fencing completed since Trump took office is "in place of dilapidated designs" because the existing fence was in need of replacement."

#NoNewWall is a fine hashtag.