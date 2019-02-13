Politics
And You Thought Tiffany Bowl Was An Adult Film Star And Trump Buddy

Here is a shining example of disappearing money in the guise of donor gifts for the Trump inaugural.
By Juanita Jean
Image from: Screenshot via Tiffany & Co

It is reported that Trump spent $107 million dollars on his poorly attended inauguration. Among the other outrageous expenses, $130 thousand of that went for Tiffany Salad Bowls given to one million dollar donors.

There’s one on Ebay from the Bush inaugural asking $200 and nobody seems interested. It’s a salad bowl. You eat salad from it. You do not make salad in it. It’s too little.

They sell at Tiffany’s for $135. Spend another $20 for the Presidential seal to be stamped on it and Voila! the cheapest piece of crap you ever spent $1 million for.

Okay, so then you have to wonder how many people gave $1 million. Let’s say 50 people, which is probably triple those who did but we’re being generous here. And then let’s pretend that everybody at their table of 8 for dinner with Trump got one. That’s $1,200. The grand total comes to $60,000. Somebody somewhere got paid a helluva commission. In fact, it’s more commission than bowls.

Now, I know I picked on one little thing. But if they will skim off the little crap, how much more are they skimming off the big crap?

I dunno about you, but when I donate a million bucks, I expect a whole place setting.

Republished with permission from JuanitaJean.com


