Trump Puts Former Koch Officer In Charge Of Drinking Water

In a move that is surprising to absolutely no one, Comrade Stupid has “placed a former Koch Industries official in charge of research that will shape how the government regulates a class of toxic chemicals contaminating millions of Americans’ drinking water.”

What took him so long?

“David Dunlap, a deputy in EPA’s Office of Research and Development, is playing a key role as the agency decides how to protect people from the pollution left behind at hundreds of military bases and factories across the country.

“President Donald Trump has not nominated anyone to run the office. That effectively allows Dunlap to avoid the Senate confirmation process while overseeing a central part of EPA’s work that could impose cleanup costs on companies that have used the chemicals, including major Koch subsidiary Georgia-Pacific. The paper and pulp conglomerate is already facing at least one class-action lawsuit related to the chemicals.”

Comrade Trump has said publicly that he prefers having acting department heads/secrtaries/etc, you know, because they don’t have to be confirmed (and because they are more loyal to him):

“Well, I’m in no hurry. I have Acting. And my Actings are doing really great. David is doing great at Interior. Mick Mulvaney is doing great as Chief of Staff. But I sort of like Acting. It gives me more flexibility. Do you understand that? I like Acting. So we have a few that are Acting. We have a great, great Cabinet.”

In other words, everything is for sale. So, you know, we got that working for us too.

The incredible turnover in Trump's Cabinet in 1 photo https://t.co/6OuIcwFObF pic.twitter.com/8wOhUwbnjo — CNN (@CNN) February 5, 2019

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors, "You Can Lead A Whore to Water, But Cannot Make Him Think"