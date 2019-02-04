TX Lawmaker Says Ban Abortion So Women Will Be 'Responsible' About Having Sex

Texas State Representative Tony Tinderholt is a special kind of snowflake. Married five times, he's a Big Believer in the sanctity of marriage, he hates gays, and he is a member of that fine political group known as the "Texas Freedom Caucus," where freedom's just another word for "ladies don't be sluts, let the menfolk take over."

For the fifth year in a row, the good Rep. Tinderholt has introduced legislation which is so extreme the forced-birth zealots can't even get behind it.

House Bill 896, as introduced by Tinderholt, would effectively criminalize abortion. Tinderholt's bill says that the fetus is bestowed at the “moment of fertilization on fusion of a human spermatozoon with a human ovum” with the “same rights, powers, and privileges” as a “human child.”

Of course, Tinderholt being one of those fine male Freedom Cockups Caucus members, he can't really just leave it there. It's essential that these manly men put the responsibility on the shoulders of those best able to bear it -- the women.

“Right now, it’s real easy. Right now, they don’t make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of ‘oh, I can just go get an abortion.’ Now, we both know that consenting adults don’t always think smartly sometimes," Tinderholt told the Texas Observer. "But consenting adults need to also consider the repercussions of the sexual relationship that they’re gonna have, which is a child."

You may be thinking that he actually puts it on both parties, but he doesn't. Only one party has to have the abortion, and that's not the man. So it's a subtle, but pointed way of telling women to be "more responsible" with having sex because Gawd knows the menfolk just cannot be. Outlawing abortion doesn't mean people won't have sex. It just means women won't have control over their own reproductive health.

It's not really hard to understand why this guy has been married five times, is it?