Abby Huntsman: Should TV Executives Ban Kellyanne Conway For Using 'Alternative Facts?'

The Trump campaign released an enemies list of Trump's political rivals they want network executives to ban from television. Conservative Abby Huntsman responded by asking the audience of The View, should Kellyanne Conway and Rudy Giuliani be blocked from television for promoting lies?

Trump's campaign asked TV executives, "Does this guest warrant further appearances in our programming, given the outrageous and unsupported claims made in the past?"

If "making unsupported claims" is now the bar to judge and qualify appearances on television, then almost every Trump supporter, including Trump himself, would be barred from doing so.

Whoopie Goldberg touched on the Mueller report, which we still haven't seen, and said Trump and his peeps are "wasting no time sort of capitalizing" on it.

"His [Trump] campaign sent a letter to TV producers asking them to strongly consider keeping anyone off the air who has been saying there was evidence of collusion."

Whoopie continued, "You know, when those kinds of lists -- enemies list -- it's kind of out of the Fascists' playbook. You want to be careful with naming people 'the enemy of the people.'"

Abby Huntsman replied, "Also, then should we block White House folks that come on shows that say 'alternative facts?' Or according to Rudy Giuliani 'truth isn't truth.'

"The White House is not in the position to tell the media what to do," she said.

Huntsman said she had hoped Trump would bring the country together, but "what we continue to see is that never happens. It's, 'how can I double down politically? How can I help myself in this moment?' I think it's a dangerous place to be when you're attacking the media that way."

Trump and his people are incapable of doing anything so selfless when it comes to the American people. Their only political strategy is to complain, bitch and moan, malign, spread conspiracy theories and always, always attack.

And of course they pursue a total double standard for media coverage.