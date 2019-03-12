Ann Coulter Bashes Trump As A ‘Shallow, Narcissistic Conman’

Poor Ann Coulter. She told the Palm Forum Club of the Palm Beaches luncheon that not only is she at at odds with the left and Republican Never-Trumpers, but also her true fans.

Grab her a tiny violin, please.

Coulter was responding to Trump's Twitter tirade against her.

Wacky Nut Job @AnnCoulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border. Major sections of Wall are being built... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

....and renovated, with MUCH MORE to follow shortly. Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country. With another President, millions would be pouring in. I am stopping an invasion as the Wall gets built. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

“It’s frustrating,” Palm Beach resident Coulter said at a Forum Club of the Palm Beaches luncheon. “I can’t talk to Trump detractors because, as the subtitle to my last book indicated, they’re insane. I can’t talk to the Trump flatterers because they think as soon as it comes out of his mouth, it has happened. No, he’s an excellent talker. It’s just when it comes to doing anything that he falls down on the job,” according to The Palm Beach Post.

Yes, Ann welcome to reality, but you only have yourself to blame since you got behind and helped a narcissistic buffoon.

“Trump may be a shallow, narcissistic conman, but that doesn’t mean the media are not the enemy of the people. Both things can be true,” said Coulter.

She correctly describes Trump's outsized ego, but forgets to include his proclivities when it comes to the ladies and the pride he takes in tales of sexual assault.

Does it help her cause to bash the media since that's been the goal of conservatism since the day Reagan got rid of the "Fairness Doctrine?" Her complaints about the media fall by the wayside and are hollow when she describes the man of her anti-immigration dreams as a conman after he screws her on his promises.

That's what liars and conmen do. Think scorpions, Ann.