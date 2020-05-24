Ann Coulter Tees Off On Trump: 'Another Roy Moore Fiasco'

Ann Coulter is not pleased about Donald Trump's Twitter war with Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III and she's not afraid to say so. It's just unusual to see such graphic Republican-on-Republican action in the middle of the night, no less.

She didn't hold back one bit. It should be noted that Sessions is just as xenophobic as Coulter is, so they're natural allies, for sure.

The most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office is trying to lose AND take the Senate with him. Another Roy Moore fiasco so he can blame someone else for his own mess. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

COVID gave Trump a chance to be a decent, compassionate human being (or pretending to be). But he couldn't even do that. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

Sessions HAD to recuse himself, you complete blithering idiot. YOU did not have to go on Lester Holt's show and announce you fired Comey over the Russian investigation. That's what got you a Special Prosecutor. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

GREAT WORK IN THE LAST ALABAMA SENATE RACE, MR. PRESIDENT! Keep it up and we'll have zero Republican senators. The next Republican president will be elected in the year 4820. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

We can only hope for the last one to come true, right?

Here's where she gives away the game: For Coulter, immigration is the only issue that matters, and Trump has failed her.

I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

The replies to her tweets are just cult repetition, as if Trump wrote them himself. But for all the talk about Dems in disarray, it looks like projection to me. Republicans are going to sink with their captain: Donald J. Trump, who is unafraid to divide them to serve his own ego.