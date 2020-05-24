Politics
Ann Coulter Tees Off On Trump: 'Another Roy Moore Fiasco'

In a series of late-night tweets, Ann Coulter left no doubt about how she feels about Trump's intervention in the South Carolina Senate race.
By Karoli Kuns
Ann Coulter is not pleased about Donald Trump's Twitter war with Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III and she's not afraid to say so. It's just unusual to see such graphic Republican-on-Republican action in the middle of the night, no less.

She didn't hold back one bit. It should be noted that Sessions is just as xenophobic as Coulter is, so they're natural allies, for sure.

We can only hope for the last one to come true, right?

Here's where she gives away the game: For Coulter, immigration is the only issue that matters, and Trump has failed her.

The replies to her tweets are just cult repetition, as if Trump wrote them himself. But for all the talk about Dems in disarray, it looks like projection to me. Republicans are going to sink with their captain: Donald J. Trump, who is unafraid to divide them to serve his own ego.

