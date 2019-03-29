Chuck Rosenberg Floats Possible Reason Trump Escaped Mueller Interview

How can someone so seemingly stupid continue to evade legal consequences for his colossal disdain and disregard for the law? Therein lies the Trump conundrum. It seems that for all the patience we have exercised over the last two years, waiting for the Mueller report, trusting him to have run the tightest, most honorable of all ships, there would have been some greater satisfaction than what we seemed to have gotten. Instead, it feels like his handing over a report to the partisan hack AG, for him to "summarize" as Stacey Abrams said, like your brother telling your parents what your report card said, is deeply unfair.

This is partly because Robert Mueller and his team never did interview Trump, or subpoena him to an interview in front of a grand jury, where he would have been compelled to answer truthfully — something we all know is not within the realm of possibility. But why didn't Mueller do this? Chuck Rosenberg joined Hallie Jackson to put forth a plausible reason, using the two other panel guests (Jake Sherman and Ayesha Rascoe) as examples.

If Jake is the subject or target of a criminal grand jury investigation and Ayesha is his attorney, and I'm in my role as a federal prosecutor, I'm going to ask if Ayesha if her client, Jake will talk to me. And she says not if he's a subject or target. If he is, he's going to invoke his fifth amendment privilege against self-incrimination. So, under Justice Department rules, I then do not subpoena him because Ayesha has represented to me, and I take her at her word, that he's going to invoke. And our rules, our guidelines say we do not make someone invoke in front of the grand jury. So, I don't KNOW that that happened. But I'm telling you from my experience as a federal prosecutor, that that's a possibility.

Now, maybe he was never officially considered a target or a subject of the investigation. Roz Helderman's reporting suggests he wasn't told that he was. Officially. Still, by folding his arms and making the lock and key motion on his sphincter/@sshole lips like a 4-year-old, Trump may have been able to evade an interview based on a little-known (to me, anyhow) rule about how prosecutors deal with subjects and targets with respect to grand jury testimony. If that is not peak Trump Life, I don't know what is.

In the meantime, whether or not Mueller could have managed to make the sociopathic sadist talk is debatable.