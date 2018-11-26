Jerome Corsi Would Rather 'Rot In Jail' Than Take Mueller's Perjury Plea

Way to go, Corsi. You really are as stupid as you seem.

Jerome Corsi, originator of the Birther conspiracy, just challenged Mueller to put him in jail. We know Corsi was in talks with Mueller's team to negotiate a plea deal. Corsi was so certain he'd be indicted that he was begging for listeners to send him money via PayPal to shore up his legal defense fund.

According to breaking news on MSNBC, Mueller did indeed offer Corsi a plea deal in exchange for his cooperation with the investigation. Anna Schecter reports that the deal would be that Corsi pleads guilty on one count of perjury, related to Wikileaks and his communication with its founder, Julian Assange. Corsi rejected the offer, saying he would "rather rot in jail than take that plea."

Background on Corsi:

SCHECTER: Jerome Corsi authored the book on this birther conspiracy theory about President Obama not being born in the United States. He's written 20 other books. Many of them also conspiracy theories. Goes after Democrats. He's an opposition researcher on Democrats and he is part of Roger Stone's inner circle. In the Summer and Fall of 2016 he was actually working, doing work on behalf of Stone. Doing the kind of opposition research that he's been known for and apparently he was pulled front and center into the Mueller investigation because he says he was predicting that John Podesta's e-mails was gonna be the October surprise drop by Wikileaks.

Hallie Jackson asked Chuck Rosenberg about Corsi's claiming he didn't commit perjury, he simply did not remember correctly. *cough* That he didn't LIE, exactly, he just "didn't remember" correctly. He misremembered. Here's what Rosenberg had to say about that.

ROSENBERG: If he actually made a mistake. Mistakes are not crimes. Accidents are not crimes. For the government to prove that he committed perjury beyond a reasonable doubt, to a unanimous jury, they would have to show a couple of things, including that whatever he said was false, was intentionally false, and also that it was material. In other words, it wasn't about what flavor of ice cream he preferred. It was about something important to the investigation. So, intentional and material.

Is anybody buying this crap? I don't know anyone with real brains who doubts Mueller's ability to take down Corsi, or prove that something Corsi said of material value was intentionally false. Corsi says he'd rather rot in jail than take a perjury plea? Speak that sh!t into the universe, Jerome. Speak it loud.