World Nut Daily Grifter Jerome Corsi Expects To Be Indicted

Jerome Corsi, conspiracy theorist, grifter and Roger Stone associate, declared on Monday that he was informed by the Special Counsel's office that he will be indicted within a matter of days. He didn't actually disclose what he will be charged with, but he did say that his “crime was choosing to support Donald Trump.”

This declaration was made during his live stream today when he said, “I’m thinking I’m the next to be indicted. I guess I am going to have to go to prison for the rest of my life because I dare to oppose the deep state.”

Womp womp.

He added that he was served a subpoena recently.

Oh, and then he asked people to contribute to his legal defense fund via PayPal, which appears to have no oversight and is just a slush fund. Corsi has a history of grifting money from gullible conspiracy theorists, so it is possible that he is making this potential indictment up just to get more money.

Jerome Corsi's 'Legal Defense' is just a link to his PayPal, meaning there is no reason to think there is any oversight/accountability that the money will be spent on legal fees. pic.twitter.com/Q0Qb9SGF5Y — Tim Mak (@timkmak) November 12, 2018

When Maria Butina or Roger Stone set up 'legal defense funds,' although it SOUNDS like it would have rules for accountability, none exist



No reporting requirement, and it is legally considered a gift. They could spend the $ on anything, even if you dress it up like below pic.twitter.com/8cIZiq3Ns6 — Tim Mak (@timkmak) November 12, 2018

Ken Dilanian claims that his colleague was told the indictment will be for perjury:

BREAKING: Roger Stone pal Jerome Corsi tells my colleague @annaschecter that Mueller's investigators informed Corsi about a week ago he will be indicted for perjury. "When they have your emails and phone records...they're very good at the perjury trap," he says. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 12, 2018

Let's see what happens if the indictment drops.