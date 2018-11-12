World Nut Daily Grifter Jerome Corsi Expects To Be Indicted

Jerome Corsi, conspiracy theorist, grifter and Roger Stone associate, declared on Monday that he was informed by the Special Counsel's office that he will be indicted within a matter of days. He didn't actually disclose what he will be charged with, but he did say that his “crime was choosing to support Donald Trump.”
This declaration was made during his live stream today when he said, “I’m thinking I’m the next to be indicted. I guess I am going to have to go to prison for the rest of my life because I dare to oppose the deep state.”
Womp womp.
He added that he was served a subpoena recently.
Oh, and then he asked people to contribute to his legal defense fund via PayPal, which appears to have no oversight and is just a slush fund. Corsi has a history of grifting money from gullible conspiracy theorists, so it is possible that he is making this potential indictment up just to get more money.
Ken Dilanian claims that his colleague was told the indictment will be for perjury:
Let's see what happens if the indictment drops.
