What Does Jerome Corsi Have To Trade That Bob Mueller Wants?

The AMJoy panel was buzzing over the latest about Jerome Corsi.

"Jerome Corsi, friend of Roger Stone, is in plea talks with Muller," Joy Reid said. "A person familiar with the talks said the prosecutors presented Mr. Corsi with evidence that he had not been truthful when investigators asked him whether he knew beforehand that Wikileaks was going to publish emails stolen from Democratic computers during the campaign. He knows he lied, because he said it on his own show.

"So it doesn't seem to be the wise move to lie to the FBI. That's what he did. He's admitting it. That means what?"

"It means he's facing, at minimum, a perjury charge. We don't know if there are other charges, and if he's in plea negotiations, it means he has something to offer Robert Mueller and his team," Maya Wiley said.

"So the important question becomes what might that be. There was some suggestion and exchange earlier this week that there may have been information about whether or not he knew that there was a conversation with Donald Trump, between Roger Stone and Donald Trump. Remember, we have a lot of lying from a lot of folks who have been connected with the Trump campaign so far, he's just yet another. Roger Stone is the person who is most likely right in the crosshairs in terms of who might be indicted next. Because there's no question that he and Mr. Corsi not only have a relationship, but have been having a lot of communications about the email exchanges."

"Let's talk about who Jerome Corsi is," Reid said. "He started the birther lobby. Was Infowars D.C. bureau chief. Writer for the World Net Daily. Author of the 2000 book, 'Where's The Birth Certificate?' Roger Stone testified to the House intelligence committee that Corsi gave him opposition research on John Podesta in 2016. Here is Roger Stone yesterday on his radio show, reacting to the news of Corsi's possible plea deal."

STONE: The assertion that Jerry Corsi knew in advance that John Podesta's emails had been obtained and would be published would be news to me because he never told me anything of the kind, and he never obviously passed on any such documents.

"Okay. So Paul, Roger Stone is very good at saying I didn't know anything," Reid said to Paul Butler.

"But during the campaign, he was saying, 'I know what's coming. You're going to be in the barrel next.' He's doing a good job of saying I don't know anything about anything. What is the thing that could be offered that's bigger than you if you're Jerome Corsi?"

"Again, it could be, you're right, that Robert Mueller does not come for people lying to his investigators. He's already indicted Gates, Flynn and Papadopoulos just for that," Butler said. "He could just have a bad attitude. Corsi's a nut case, he's a liar.

"But more likely, Mueller is throwing the book at Corsi to force him to tell the truth. So I'm a Chicago Cubs fan. There's the famous double play, Tinkers to Evers to Chance, so think. Jerome Corsi to Roger Stone to Donald Trump. Corsi and Trump were booed up, bonding over their shared lie about where the president was born. If Corsi talked to Trump, if he talked to Paul Manafort, Roger Stone's former business partner, about anything to do with the timing of the Wikileaks hacked e-mail, if they coordinated, that's collusion, that's conspiracy, that's a federal crime."