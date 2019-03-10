Devin Nunes: People 'Fear The Straw Police' And The 'Socialist' Campaign Against Littering

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) worried over the weekend that "the straw police" might punish him if he defies the understood social custom of using a single drinking straw per meal.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Nunes seemed downright paranoid that he could have his right to a straw infringed upon.

"At restaurant tonight waitress asks if we want straws," he wrote. "Says she has to ask now in fear of 'THE STRAW POLICE'. Welcome to Socialism in California!"

At restaurant tonight waitress asks if we want straws. Says she has to ask now in fear of “THE STRAW POLICE”. Welcome to Socialism in California! — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) March 10, 2019

Notwithstanding that there does not appear to be a single Republican politician who could provide an accurate definition of "socialism", California is implemented a "straw ban", requiring restaurants to provide either paper straws or wait to for a request from a customer for a plastic straw for conservation reasons.

If you’re a woman thinking you aren’t smart enough to be in Congress this tweet should clear that up! https://t.co/JciGr6APuh

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) March 10, 2019

The big news here is that Devin Nunes was actually in his “home” state for long enough to eat a meal. https://t.co/Hm2cvfZ41T — BrandValue$4B (@LizMair) March 10, 2019

This #DevinNunes tweet is a perfect window into the broken GOP mindset. Destroying the environment to own the libs. https://t.co/BpLZBmeYAh — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 10, 2019

Straw Police: Do you want a straw?

Real Police: I remember this one time I black man’s straw was actually a gun and so I shot him 18 times. I was suspended 2 whole weeks for that.

Straw Police: Okay, no straws for you.

Real Police: Socialist — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 10, 2019

Farmers in your district, including you, have received $459,790,000 in federal farm subsidies since 1975. But do tell me how keeping plastic out of the waste stream is socialism. — Doug (@dougthinks) March 10, 2019

So you have to ask for a straw. You prefer to just be given free stuff like straws? Isn't that what you think socialism is? Or maybe you'd like a form of fascism where it is compulsory for everyone to have to purchase straws from the Trump Straw Co. — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) March 10, 2019