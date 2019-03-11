Don Jr. Praises Tucker Carlson After Uncovered Audio

Donald Trump Jr., praised Trucker Carlson's pathetic response after he was outed for making light of child forced marriages and the rape of young women at the hands of polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs.

After Media Matters exposed the audio, Carlson said to just watch his show to know his opinion.

Immediately Junior jumped in and acted like his usual buffoonish self.

This is how to handle the outrage mob. Remember, even the most sincere apology means nothing to them. They want to break and ruin you. That’s their end goal. https://t.co/gngwi5EKy4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 11, 2019

What's important to modern day conservatives is to own the libtards and never take responsibility for one's actions.

Their entire political agenda is to whine, smear, attack like pimpled teenagers and use past references of whataboutism because many of their actions are indefensible.

Twitter reacted with fireto Don's son. Apologizing the right way shows character and not weakness.

It would be hard to defend oneself when said person makes light and then defends a sick bastard like Jeffs and his practices against underage girls, but he could explain why he said those things. Don Jr's bro-support of Tucker ignores the underage sex crimes Tucker whitewashed on the air.