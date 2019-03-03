Donald Trump Still Smitten With ‘Real Leader’ Kim Jong-un But Just Not Ready To Commit

During Sean Hannity’s sycophantic interview with Donald Trump, our so-called president sounded more like a teenager after a blind date when he talked about North Korea’s Kim Jong-un than a smart businessman ready to strike a deal over nukes.

“We get along really well,” Trump said, as if that were a measure of success for what was supposed to be a nuclear summit.

Trump’s explanation for what went wrong: TRUMP: I wanted them to denuke and they wouldn’t do the full. They wanted to do some and I guess a lot of people would have said that’s a great start but I just didn’t feel it was right.

Trump left the impression that despite his obvious admiration for Kim, the North Korean dictator was not swept away by Trump’s star power and deal-making mojo:

TRUMP: He’s a character and he’s a real personality, and he’s very smart, he’s sharp as you can be, and he’s a real leader. And he’s pretty mercurial. I don’t say that necessarily in a bad way but he’s a pretty mercurial guy.

Then it was back to the relationship talk:

TRUMP: The relationship is very good. He likes me, I like him … get along great, we’ll see what happens. […] I think we had a very good two days but I just don’t think maybe either of us were ready.

Excuse me, but weren't you supposed to make sure you were ready before you embarked on this overseas extravaganza?

Watch Trump sound like a complete amateur, led around by the nose by Kim, yet remained “in love,” above, from the February 28, 2019 Hannity.