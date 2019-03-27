'Get Right In His Face About His Lies,' Scarborough Tells Dems

Joe Scarborough's on a roll this week. He gave a short and sweet summation of how Democrats should attack Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election:

"We're going to be showing you polls in some swing states that show Donald Trump is under water, has a lot of work to do, but I would just say, Jonathan Lamier asks a good question: When will facts matter to Donald Trump? Can I answer that?" Scarborough said.

"When the Democrats finally have a candidate, how to get in his face with a full court press -- let's talk March madness -- and just smother him with the facts wherever he goes. Oh, it was a witch-hunt? Really? Will you please pick up the phone and ask your campaign -- oh, you can't, he's in jail. Why don't you ask your first national security ... he's a convicted felon, he's turned state's evidence against you. Why don't you -- ask your first national security policy -- oh, wait, no, you can't do that either, he's in jail also. You can talk to your long-term political adviser, who has been your longest political adviser ever, Roger Stone -- oh, wait a second. No. Well, maybe your fixer, maybe you can -- the facts are so bad.

"This is just sort of a swatting away, swat that rhetoric right away, and go right to health care. Land the political punch and then move straight in to where it counts the most, in the gut of American politics, and that is health care, the promises he made and the promises he broke. Not over Russia. Not over Robert Mueller. Not over his hand-picked attorney general. But over health care.

"He promised universal health care. He took it away. He promised no cuts to Medicare. Then he slashed and burned Medicare. He promised no cuts to Medicaid, then he slashed and burned Medicaid. He promised people they're going to get lower premiums, they're going to have lower deductibles, they were going to have better coverage, that he wasn't going to take away pre-existing conditions? Lie, lie, lie, lie!

"Good luck with that in the upper Midwest."