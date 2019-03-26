Mike Lee Is Out Of His Mind Or Engaged In A Conspiracy

Gentle readers of Crooks and Liars: This is real, and I am scared.

What is going on? Reading Hitler on the House floor, Trump says taking away my healthcare makes his "the healthcare party," and now this?

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) is on the Senate floor right now discussing @AOC and @SenMarkey's Green New Deal.



These are not photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/j8YWahtR1j — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) March 26, 2019

The Week gives us some tangential explanation, but still:

Ronald Reagan riding a velociraptor while firing a gun at his Soviet rivals. Luke Skywalker riding a Tauntauns on the ice planet Hoth. Aquaman emerging from the sea on the back of a giant seahorse. Those were just some of the most striking visuals that Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) propped up on an easel stand during the session before the Senate's procedural vote on the Green New Deal, a plan to revamp the U.S. economy to eliminate carbon emissions introduced this year by freshman congresswoman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). At first glance, it is clear that context is sorely needed. When Lee had the floor he declared that he wasn't afraid of the Green New Deal like some of his colleagues. Instead, he said, he would consider the proposal with "the seriousness" it deserved, prompting his use of the wild images.

Look guys, we know it's tough in the House minority. But running around just barely escaping calls for the straitjacket is no way to spend the taxpayers' money. Even if you think you're helping Trump with a news cycle distraction.