Raskin Calls Out GOP Rep For 'Tourists' Remark About Insurrection

On Tuesday, Jamie Raskin forced Rep. Andrew Clyde to explain his awful comments that the January 6 insurrection was more like a normal tourist visit than a violent attempt to overthrow a presidential election.

Josh Feldman caught the almost ten minute argument, which made Rep. Clyde look like a brainless child who refused to take ownership of his outrageous remarks.

In May, Clyde said it was a bold-faced lie to call it an insurrection. Clyde said, “You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”

Raskin asked Clyde if after watching yesterday's testimony from four officers who tried to thwart the seditionists invading the Capitol if he changed his mind about what he said.

Clyde made believe Raskin took his words out of context and after Raskin read back his words he still claimed Raskin was lying.

“Those are your words,” Raskin said. “And I stand by that exact statement as I said it,” Clyde responded. Raskin again brought up the officers who “battl[ed] that medieval mob” and if he really thinks they were fighting tourists. “That statement did not say that those people were tourists,” Clyde responded. “I have read your statement once,” Raskin said as they went back and forth. “Lots of people online believed your statement that it was a normal tourist visit.” “That is not my statement!” Clyde said, accusing Raskin of misquoting him. “If you were watching you saw compelling, at times damning, emotional testimony from these four officers who fought the line to try to protect the Capitol and the lawmakers inside,” he said. “For anybody watching who looked at that and looked at the videos and their testimony about that day and thought it was not violent I think that was an eye-opener.”

Good on Rep. Raskin for calling out Rep. Clyde's blatant attempt at whitewashing a violent attack on the US Capitol.

More of this please.