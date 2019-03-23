Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

Happy Saturday, Crooks and Liars! As regular readers know, If I Were King of the Forest, I would ban guns faster than you can say New Zealand, but alas! No one has offered me the crown! Today we take aim at the gundamentalists.

Infidel753 writes a thoughtful post about Wingnuts, rage, and guns.

Electoral Vote tells us that our firearms fetish might be breaking.

First Draft looks at the Freepers: Here Today, Gun Tomorrow.

Juanity Jean's tells us about an active shooter practice drill in an Indiana school that makes me glad it wasn't the real thing.

Bonus Track: The Outline tells us that Prznint Stupid cheats at golf! FORE!

As I write this, the news is breaking that Mr. Mueller has turned in his report to AG Barr; it is too soon for analysis from Blogtopia, but maybe by tomorrow?

