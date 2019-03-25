EconBrowswer: Midwestern farmers are getting hammered by tariffs and floods. What if China is making a permanent move away from imported soy beans?

Blue NC: North Carolina A&T State University is now a case study in partisan gerrymandering.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Amazon’s on-site clinics are bringing back haunting memories of the factory town.

Informed Comment: ISIS has been defeated, thanks to Donald Trump wisely following Barack Obama’s plan.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Donald Trump will defeat ISIS and it will be mostly due to the work of his predecessor.” (Andrew Exum, Middle East expert, February 17, 2017.)

