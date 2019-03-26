Boomsn Tribune: With Senator Tom Udall’s decision not to seek reelection in 2020, who’s up next for Democrats?

Blue Jersey: A look back at the Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire—and a deadly blaze in Newark before that.

Mock Paper Scissors: While we’re waiting for the release of the full Mueller report, TrumpWorld is still vulnerable to a host of legal challenges.

Rewire News: Trump administration officials attended the “Make Families Great Again” conference which promoted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s disturbing “Family Protection Action Plan.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” (Rep. Steve King, March 12, 2017.)

