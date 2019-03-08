Politics
Oh Snap! Jerry Nadler Smacks House GOP For Hypocrisy

Good one, Representative Nadler!
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Oh hell yeah, that's gonna leave a mark. Representative Jerrold Nadler took to the floor of the House of Representatives and used that liberal superpower, memory, to point out Republican hypocrisy on anti-Semitism.

"I heard the gentleman from Georgia say he's going to vote for this resolution, and I'm glad to hear it, especially since after Charlottesville, when a similar resolution was brought up, Republicans who were then in control of the House refused to bring it to the floor."

Yeah when your so-called president calls right-wing thugs chanting "Jews will not replace us," "very fine people," the GOP House was silent.

Now it's Republican hypocrisy that's deafening.


Comments

