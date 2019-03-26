PA Republican Gives Bigoted Prayer Before Muslim Rep Sworn In

Feckless "Christian" Stephanie Borowicz was asked to give the opening invocation at Monday's Pennsylvania House of Representatives session.

She gave a prayer where she invoked the name of Jesus 12 times, called him Lord of all, thanked him for being with the Founding Fathers and Lincoln, thanked him for Donald Trump's support of Israel, thanked him for Israel, said every knee shall bow to Jesus, and finally, when another member cried "objection!" was tapped on the arm by the House Leader to get off the stage.

I walked off the House floor in protest during today’s prayer led by a GOP member. This fire and brimstone Evangelical prayer was before the swearing in of the PA House’s first ever Muslim woman. It epitomizes religious intolerance. Below is the video. https://t.co/pq34UmK2Nn — Kevin J. Boyle (@RepKevinBoyle) March 25, 2019

On the schedule for that day was the swearing in of Movita Johnson-Harrell, a Philadelphia Democrat who happens to be Muslim.

Ms. Borowicz doesn't think she did anything wrong because that's how she always prays. Ugh.

Today we're swearing in the 1st Black Muslim woman to the PA General Assembly. To honor the occasion @RepTurzai invites the most inappropriate, racist, islamophobe to ramble a "prayer" thanking Trump, Jesus, and Israel. Most inappropriate thing ive witnessed in my 4 months — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) March 25, 2019

