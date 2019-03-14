Pat Robertson Blames Social Security, Not Trump, For Exploding National Debt

After Trump announced the most expensive federal budget plan in history, fierce Trump supporter Pat Robertson told 'The 700 Club' that it's "crucial that the age of retirement benefits must be raised" even if it's not popular politically.

Robertson never has any complaints about Trump adding massive amounts to the federal deficit with his budget, "wall" spending, and irresponsible tax cuts for the wealthy though.

After playing a packaged segment on Trump's budget, Robertson got right into attacking what he calls "entitlements" even though every American that works pays for their own Social Security out of their paychecks.

It's a safety net that people pay into their whole working lives, you twerp.

Robertson called the "elephant in the room" entitlements" and they continue to grow and grow."

"Medicare, Medicaid, all those entitlements. We've got Social Security and we've got all these pensions for the elderly and like it or not, there's got to be some addressing of that situation," he said.

Robertson is obviously backing up Trump's ask to cut the big three.

The budget would curb the growth of Medicare and Medicaid, two programs Mr. Trump had previously pledged to leave intact. And it proposes shaving $818 billion from projected spending on Medicare over 10 years and cutting nearly $1.5 trillion from projected spending on Medicaid.

Robertson said, The 80's become the new 70's. I just believe it's crucial that the age of retirement benefits cut introduction must be raised, it's just got to be.

He continued, "It may not be popular politically but they're going to have to do it."

"They can do it a little bit at a time, gradually but it has to be done because this is an area that is going to eat up everything else. And before its finished and you have a 22 trillion, 23 and ultimately a 40 trillion deficit, the interest on the debt will consume everything else in the budget."

Robertson, "There won't be room for anything else. That's something we've got to deal with. We have to begin to lower the budget."

Pat Robertson, the $100 million dollar man has no clue how important Social Security is the entirety of the country and his words echo his un-seriousness on the issue.

Instead of trying to make Americans work until they are too old to do any kind of manual labor or are dead before they're eligible to collect, how about, as Robert Reich suggests, we raise the Social Security tax cap from $128K?