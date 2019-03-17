Please Stop Promoting Joe Lieberman To Attack Democrats

Joe Lieberman was back to attack the Democratic Party this week by attacking members for being outright anti-Semitic and not doing enough to denounce it, but his words are meaningless as he became a left-wing troll since 2006.

When is the Beltway press going to finally disown him as credible source?

Lieberman, a frequent guest of Fox News, joined Fox News with Charles Payne earlier last week and attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar and the Democrats.

Today, The Hill reports,"The Democratic Party is not an anti-Jewish party, but there are some people in the party now, including in Congress as we've seen from Congresswoman Omar...who are saying explicitly anti-Semitic things," Lieberman, who is Jewish, said in an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York."

When Lieberman talks, Democrats of every stripe cringe.

A little research shows that since leaving the Senate, Lieberman has been senior legal counsel for the same legal firm that has represented Trump for a long time and he almost became Trump's FBI Director after the firing of James Comey.

When he was ousted in the 2006 Senator race in Connecticut, Lieberman won as an independent and has become a Zell Miller spinoff ever since. The only reason he gets any attention these days is because the Beltway just can't quit him.

The Connecticut Post listed a host of reasons why he's caused some much anger within Democratic circles:

He endorsed John McCain for president

He endorsed Sarah Palin

Supporting Donald Trump

He joked about torture

He advocated for the Iraq War

He wanted The New York Times investigated for spying

He killed the public option

Killing the public option was a really big deal. His lone vote hurt millions of Americans' healthcare. It was a mean-spirited move on his part to hurt the left who rejected him in the Connecticut Democratic primary 0since he supported it three months earlier.

Senate leaders agreed to drop the public option for all in favour of allowing people over 55 to buy into an existing government-run scheme for the elderly. In September, Lieberman supported the measure, as he had when he was Al Gore's running mate. But just as it seemed that a deal was done, Lieberman scuppered it by announcing that he had changed his mind and would block any bill that expanded government insurance coverage.

↓ Story continues below ↓

What a piece of garbage.