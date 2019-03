It's really interesting how enthusiastic Trump gets when he can throw a bone to the MAGA crowd.

FEMA has been told directly by me to give the A Plus treatment to the Great State of Alabama and the wonderful people who have been so devastated by the Tornadoes. @GovernorKayIvey, one of the best in our Country, has been so informed. She is working closely with FEMA (and me!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2019

Twitter noticed that Trump never promised "A Plus" treatment for California or Puerto Rico.

He's such a small little puny pathetic so-called president. It's a tragedy for the nation that this so-called president picks favorites.

Trump tells FEMA to give "A Plus" treatment to Alabama while brown people in Puerto Rico were abandoned to sit in the dark and drown in their own sewage and yes please tell me one more time how this bigoted moron can't possibly be racist because a black woman worked for him once — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 4, 2019

Trump says today to give "A plus Treatment" to Red States in his tweet below. But he tells blue States like California no more aid as he tweeted in Jan. Trump is not President of United States-he's king of his base. Unless you support him u could literally die and he won't care: pic.twitter.com/OObOaMv4Tq — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 4, 2019