Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes

Quote Of The Day: Joy Behar On Trump's Flag Hugging At CPAC

Joy Behar has the perfect reaction to Trump hugging (humping?) the US flag at CPAC. (open thread)
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Quote of the day from Joy Behar:

"If he hugged that flag any closer he would have to pay it hush money."

Also this...

Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.