Quote Of The Day: Joy Behar On Trump's Flag Hugging At CPAC

1 hour ago by Frances LangumViews: Quote of the day from Joy Behar: "If he hugged that flag any closer he would have to pay it hush money." Also this... Trump at #CPAC saw the flag and moved on her...he didn't even wait..he just start grabbing her. Because when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. https://t.co/1L4RslR1gn — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 4, 2019 I was sure this was a parody account and not the actual White House tweeting out a picture of a trice married adulterer molesting the American flag. https://t.co/ToGpH9wGWG — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 4, 2019 Open thread below...
