Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes

Sam Bee Asks: Is Tucker Carlson A White Supremacist?

Short Answer: YA THINK?
By Frances Langum

Samantha Bee started off her show Wednesday with a deep dive into whether Tucker Carlson is a white supremacist.

Of course, Samantha Bee has a history with Tucker. After the bruhaha following Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless c*nt," Tucker Carlson grasped his pearls and sighed that that word was a particular offense.

Of course, he was this past week found using the word "c*nty" in the "Bubba the Love Sponge" audio tapes.

Sam Bee assumes those "Bubba the Love Sponge" tapes were his audition tapes for Fox. I can't prove her wrong.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.