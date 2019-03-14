Sam Bee Asks: Is Tucker Carlson A White Supremacist?

Samantha Bee started off her show Wednesday with a deep dive into whether Tucker Carlson is a white supremacist.

Of course, Samantha Bee has a history with Tucker. After the bruhaha following Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless c*nt," Tucker Carlson grasped his pearls and sighed that that word was a particular offense.

Of course, he was this past week found using the word "c*nty" in the "Bubba the Love Sponge" audio tapes.

Sam Bee assumes those "Bubba the Love Sponge" tapes were his audition tapes for Fox. I can't prove her wrong.