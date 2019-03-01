SCHLAPPED: CPAC Chairman Brags Conference Is Embracing Nationalism

He tiptoes right up to the line. Doesn't Fox News allow wingnuts to talk about white power anymore?

Via Media Matters:

SANDRA SMITH (CO-HOST): The theme today is America first. What is the message, Matt?

MATT SCHLAPP (AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION CHAIRMAN) The message today is we're going back on this question of, some people say, "Well, is CPAC all just about President Trump and MAGA?" And we're taking a step back and asking what actually makes America great? And what we believe is that going back to foundational principles of the Constitution, which includes securing borders, it includes embracing the idea that America is a nation and there's nothing wrong with nationalism, and it embraces the idea of that giving the individual American people freedoms to live the lives they want to live. A lot of people in the media try to say that the conservative movement is mean, and intolerant, and unsympathetic. And when you walk these halls and listen to these speakers, you believe, actually, our vision is to allow Americans to live the life they want to live, to chart their own course.