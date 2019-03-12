Stephen Colbert On Tucker Carlson: 'You're Awful On So Many Levels'

Tucker Carlson's latest unearthed foolishness has proven to be great fodder for late night comedians. Here, Stephen Colbert lays into the thoroughly awful Tucker Carlson, especially where he made statements condoning the pedophilia of polygamist Warren Jeffs, insinuating that Carlson was in the same ballpark of evilness himself.

I really can't argue with that, but awfulness seems to be a desired feature at Fox News, and just what they wanted when they went looking for a replacement for Bill O'Reilly.

Source: Hollywood Reporter

