Stephen Colbert On Tucker Carlson: 'You're Awful On So Many Levels'

Tucker Carlson's latest unearthed foolishness has proven to be great fodder for late night comedians. Here, Stephen Colbert lays into the thoroughly awful Tucker Carlson, especially where he made statements condoning the pedophilia of polygamist Warren Jeffs, insinuating that Carlson was in the same ballpark of evilness himself.
I really can't argue with that, but awfulness seems to be a desired feature at Fox News, and just what they wanted when they went looking for a replacement for Bill O'Reilly.
Source: Hollywood Reporter
Stephen Colbert shot down Tucker Carlson's resurfaced controversial remarks about Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan and religious leader Warren Jeffs on his Monday show, addressing the Fox News opinion-show host directly and calling him "awful on so many levels."
In the Late Show host's second monologue, Colbert introduced the news that Media Matters for America, a progressive activist organization, had unearthed audio of conversations between Carlson and Bubba the Love Sponge, the host of a "shock-jock" radio show. In the clips, which date from his time as both an MSNBC and Fox News contributor, Carlson is heard calling TV host Alexis Stewart "cunty," Britney Spears and Paris Hilton "whores" and Kagan "unattractive," as well as defending Jeffs, president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who was convicted on two counts of child sexual assault in 2011.
On Sunday, Carlson responded to the backlash against the remarks by offering a statement: "Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago. Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight live for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views is welcome to come on and explain why.”
Colbert responded, "Naughty? Tucker, when you defend child brides, you don't go on the naughty list. You go on the list where you have to go door-to-door to tell people that you just moved into their neighborhood."
