Trump Organization Insurance Broker Subpoenaed By NY State Finance Dept

Michael Cohen testified on Capitol Hill last week for 3 whole days, but the public was only able to see one day of hearings. And it was a bombshell filled hearing. The Republicans tried to make all about Cohen being a liar, while the Democrats actually tried to get answers. One of the most interesting lines of questioning came from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, during which time Cohen alluded to Trump's manipulation of valuations of property and value to increase or decrease insurance, among other things.

Well, just 5 days later the New York State Finance Department has issued subpoenas to the Trump Org's insurance company, Aon Plc. CNN reports that the 9 page subpoena was received late on Monday. A spokeswoman told CNN:

"We can confirm that we received a subpoena from the New York State Department of Financial Services and, as is our policy, we intend to cooperate with all regulatory bodies," Donna Mirandola said in a statement. "We do not comment on specific client matters."

The subpoena requests a range of information dating back 10 years, including copies of all communication between Aon and Donald Trump or the Trump Organization, as well as any internal documents related to Donald Trump or the Trump Organization. They also are requesting copies of policies, applications, financial statements and email records.

Any charges that come out of the investigation would be civil only, but they can refer findings to state prosecutors for criminal investigation or charges.

Is there any Trump related organization that is not under investigation? Nope.