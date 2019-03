(Go to 1:10:57 to see Donald Trump's speech)

For well over two hours, Donald Trump addressed the CPAC crowd on Saturday in a scriptless speech that rambled all over the damn place, confounding the media trying to cover it.

Poor Daniel Dale of The Toronto Star should get combat pay for following Trump around to these speeches. He live-tweeted the event as he does most of Trump's rallies. So perhaps it should concern everyone when the man most used to hearing Trump rambles and rants tweets this:

This is 100% the weirdest Trump speech I've ever heard. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 2, 2019

Trump spent little time on substantive things, like his failure to seal any deal with North Korea, and a significant amount of time on ...wait for it...inaugural crowd size. He also promised a new bill to deny federal funds to any university that "censors" conservative speech, as well as taking cheap shots against all his favorite targets.

In his remarks at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, which stretched beyond two hours, Trump also mocked the “Green New Deal” promoted by liberals to address climate change, disparaged his former attorney general Jeff Sessions with a faux Southern accent and defended his move to declare a national emergency to secure money for his U.S.-Mexico border wall that was denied by Congress. “You know, I don’t know, maybe you know. You know, I’m totally off script right?” Trump said at the outset of his speech. “This is how I got elected, by being off script . . . and if we don’t go off script, our country is in big trouble, folks.” But the Russia probe and those leading it drew the biggest ire and even profanity from the president, as investigations ramp up in Congress and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III continues his probe into potential collusion between Trump associates and Moscow. “So now they go and morph into, let’s inspect every deal he’s ever done,” Trump complained. Nicknaming House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) as “Little Shifty Schiff,” Trump continued: “These people are sick. They’re sick.”

Noting that "you put the wrong people in a couple of positions," Trump added: "And they leave people for a long time that shouldn't be there and all of a sudden they are trying to take you out with bullshit, okay?" Trump said.

It was truly bizarre, full of strange stories, odd tangents, and just a ton of dishonest talking points that I guarantee will turn up again and again as we get into the election season.

Unscripted Trump is a strange mix of Benito Mussolini, Rodney Dangerfield, and Fidel Castro. https://t.co/kjYSsvAqKA — Michael Carpenter (@mikercarpenter) March 3, 2019

Trump smears Democrats: "They are embracing open borders, socialism, & extreme late-term abortion...lawmakers in NY cheered as they passed legislation to allow babies to be ripped from the womb of their mothers. Right up to the very moment of death... the will execute the baby." pic.twitter.com/He2coKazul — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2019

This is not how birth control works at all but definitely let this guy and his party make laws limiting access to birth control and abortion. https://t.co/KMqvJUzDNf — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) March 3, 2019

Trump, speaking to adoring goons at CPAC, criticized clean energy, saying, “When the wind stops blowing, that’s the end of your electric.”



Sometimes I think, “No one can actually be that stupid.” But then Trump proves me wrong, over and over. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 2, 2019

OK, this photo taken at CPAC of President grabbing flag after embracing falsehoods of Kim Jong Un (& before that Putin & S.A. Prince) & after dissing Warmbier family, Justice Department & former FBI Director Mueller just says it all #PictureWorthAllWords https://t.co/agh61qzLf3 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 2, 2019

Trump’s CPAC speech recalls those made by Fidel Castro and Nikita Khrushchev. Rambling,disconnected, profane, inflammatory, full of lies. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 2, 2019

My theory about these public spectacles, which mimic not at all the ways in which human beings typically communicate, is that they are an exercise Trump must perform when he needs to process the stress and disappointment of a particularly bruising period: https://t.co/4t7zrYdEyX — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) March 3, 2019

In a two-hour speech to a conservative conference on Saturday, #Trump talked about a "General Raisin Cain" that he met in Iraq, mocked "white-haired" politicians, and mentioned a "stone-cold killer" that he knew in New York.https://t.co/FjBqZd0lyd — MargaretKerrBeckwith (@MargBeckwith) March 2, 2019

Trump just called a Jewish member of Congress Adam Schiff "Shifty" at #CPAC and the crowd and GOP is fine with it. Calling a Jewish person "shifty" has long been an anti-Semitic trope. And Trump 100% knows that. Where is the outrage?! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 2, 2019

Trump just started bragging that nobody had left early during his two hour speech at #CPAC2019 literally as a fairly long procession of people and students in the audience had been filing out very clearly. Attendees behind press area started laughing because they all could see — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) March 2, 2019

as predicted, not even a *hint* in the coverage today that Trump’s a deeply delusional man....instead the CPAC speech “zigzagged.” y’think?? https://t.co/Bta3E2DsRc — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) March 2, 2019