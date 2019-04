Members of the cast of Netflix's "Queer Eye" entered the halls of Congress this morning to lobby for The Equality Act, HR5, and for a bill that will ban so-called "conversion therapy" nationwide.

#QUEEREYE IS IN DC

THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/0YlmLJsCtx — HC George Mason (@HCGeorgeMason) April 4, 2019

And members of Congress were utterly star-struck.

Can you believe? Thrilled to spend time with @QueerEye to discuss the importance of the #EqualityAct & the Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act, our bill to ban conversion therapy nationwide. Incredibly grateful for the #FabFive's positive message for our #LGBTQ community! #QEinDC 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/xTSGylPI9x — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) April 4, 2019

The @QueerEye Fab Five have taught us to love ourselves. And today in DC, we talked about needing to love others as well, through legislation like the Equality Act to promote LGBT rights, VAWA to protect women, and ending the war in Yemen to protect lives pic.twitter.com/LL3pxwjKJl — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) April 4, 2019

AOC met with queer eye.... I legitimately care about nothing else This Is It This Is The Best Timeline pic.twitter.com/6t1YzinUzV — Archie Blu (@realllyrachel) April 4, 2019

So what were REPUBLICANS up to this week?

Just received approval from the House for the formation of the Anti-Socialism Caucus. This caucus will defend individual liberty & free markets and highlight the dark history of socialism. — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) April 3, 2019

Don't forget to love yourself, guuurls.