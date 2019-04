Shortly after Trump placed Rep. Eric Swalwell on a list of people he said should not be allowed on TV, the representative got this voicemail message:

I'm not afraid of this guy. I'm not afraid of the NRA. I'm not afraid. No fear. #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/KcB1FRKnKR — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 3, 2019

Maybe this had something has something to do with it, as well:

On Tuesday April 9, @ericswalwell of California will hold a town hall on ending gun violence at the LaQuinta Inn North Coral Springs, Florida. He’s determined to put gun violence front and center in our national policy debate.



Registration: https://t.co/i89r2W7gWg — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 3, 2019

"Rep. Eric Swalwell and political advisers around him have started to tell top Democrats he plans to launch a presidential campaign this month, according to multiple Democrats," @merica reports https://t.co/NpHG1vndWO — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 2, 2019

Maybe because he keeps speaking the truth about Donald Trump, and Republicans. Maybe he's considered a viable threat. But for putting up with this crap, we should salute him.