Cliven Bundy Is A Featured Attraction At Missouri Spring Planting Festival

Cliven Bundy is trying to enter polite society again, and for some reason, he's choosing Missouri to make his entrance. I don't know why he is inflicting himself on innocent Missourians, but Baker Heirloom Seed Company seems more than proud and happy to host him at their Annual Spring Planting Festival next weekend.
Ah, the beauty of writing your own bio. An "heirloom vegetable farmer, cattle rancher, plant breeder, and land rights activist." He's a "living legend of the Old West," you guys! CLIVEN BUNDY! The same Cliven Bundy who inspired the hostile takeover of a wildlife refuge — federal lands — in Oregon.
The same Cliven Bundy who's gang was charged with 16 felony counts EACH for their stand-off in Nevada against federal officers, in which they were heavily armed and barricaded behind concrete half-walls, pointing their weapons at Federal police officers so that they could let their cattle graze on federal lands for free.
The same Cliven Bundy who went on racist rants on so abhorrent that they should come with a trigger warning.
The same Cliven Bundy whose own farm looks like the entrance to a military base.
The same Cliven Bundy who destroys Indigenous lands his ancestors stole, and abuses the people who live there.
He's a "land activist?" A "living legend?"
Here is Baker Farms' lame response:
and
"Peace through gardening?" With THIS guy?
