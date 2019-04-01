The Conways' Soap Opera Makes Fox News

The increasingly hostile rhetoric between George Conway and Trump via tweets caused Chris Wallace to ask Kellyanne Conway about her marriage on Sunday morning. She did not react well. And Fox viewers were just as upset that the subject was even broached, as if the very public spat between the two men and her continued presence in the White House was all perfectly normal

Source: Mediaite

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway did not react well when Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked her a question about her marriage Sunday morning.

“What are you, Oprah now?” Conway snapped after Wallace asked if husband George’s comments about President Donald Trump hurt their marriage.

“I mean, what am I, on a couch and you are a psychiatrist?” Conway continued on. “I think it’s a really inappropriate question.”

She further scolded: “That’s the line over which nobody should have crossed.”

Wallace had started the conversation by noting that it is a question a lot of people are asking.