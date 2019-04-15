The Democratic Establishment Likes SOME Primaries-- If It's Against A Progressive

Two years ago Berniecrat and Democratic Socialist Lee Carter accomplished the impossible in Manassas (Virginia's HD-50). He ran and won-- with more hostility than support from the Democratic establishment-- against incumbent Jackson Miller, Republican majority whip of the House of Delegates.



Carter, a former Marine, was targeted and derided by the GOP as a socialist-- and voters flocked to the polls to vote for him.



Although Miller got the most votes he had ever had before, Carter beat him in the long-time red district 11,366 (54.42%) to 9,518 (45.58%).





When Carter won the red seat the Virginia Democratic establishment believed was unwinnable, they seemed more dismayed than celebratory. They largely viewed him the way the DC Democratic establishment views AOC, Rashida and Ilhan. Today, they laugh along with the Republicans who continue to red-bait him.



Last December he introduced House Bill 1806, which would overturn the state's right-to-work law. It hasn't passed... at least not yet.











I assume you've been reading about the DCCC's new diktat against primaries, right? The Virginia state equivalent of the DCCC is taking it to the next step-- encouraging primaries against progressives. Their candidate against Carter this year is Mark Wolfe, a local Republican office-holder who says he's a Democrat now. More proof that the Democratic establishment always prefers a Republican to a progressive.





The local establishment media is virulently anti-Carter, of course. "Carter has proven to be interested only in pushing a far-left socialist agenda," editorialized InsideNOVA, "rather than listening to and addressing real issues and concerns of his district and constituents. Nothing could be a better example of this than his ill-fated attempt to repeal Virginia’s right-to-work law, which has been in place for more than 70 years and is an oft-cited reason for the state’s economic success." Leave aside the typical conservative bias against unions; the whole premise of the statement is completely false.





Most of Carter's legislative proposals have involved solving traffic problems in congested northeastern Virginia. "We’re glad Carter already has drawn significant Republican opposition in this fall’s election," they continued. "We look forward to hearing him explain on the campaign trail how his socialistic proposals would help the residents of Manassas and Prince William County."





Sure they do!





The other Republican in the race challenging Carter-- the one who admits he's a Republican-- is Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy.





The Republican attitude has been that the "ex"-Republican (Wolfe) and Carter will damage each other in the primary, making it easier for Lovejoy to win the general. "Regardless of who wins, Lovejoy will face a damaged opponent going into what’s sure to be one of the top races in the commonwealth in November."

↓ Story continues below ↓













Blue America has endorsed Lee Carter (again; he was our candidate in 2017 as well) and if you'd like to contribute to his campaign, you can do so by tapping the ActBlue legislative thermometer above.





Another legislative candidate in Virginia endorsed by Blue America, Qasim Rashid, who's running for the state Senate and whose district, like Carter's includes part of Prince William County, is enthusiastically supporting his reelection. "Delegate Carter," he told us,





"ran on a platform of combatting poverty. During his inaugural term he worked with dedication to help fulfill these promises, but that fight isn’t over yet. He continues to fight for the working class, and does so while building a strong coalition of support."







Democrats are on the cusp of winning back control of the Virginia state legislature. Supporting candidates like Lee Carter, Herb Jones and Qasim Rashid is what's going to make all the difference-- especially if you want to see a legislature with progressive values, not just garden variety Democratic careerists doing their thing. Their primary is June 11.







Thanks for always doing what you can to help make a better world,





Howie, for the entire Blue America team



