Frank Figliuzzi Rejects Barr's 'No Collusion' Kool-Aid

The Barr Press Conference, you may have heard, did not go over very well. Attorney General William P. Barr's credibility has long been shredded since his absurd Mueller Report "summary" memo came out a few weeks ago. For more astute (or cynical — take your pick) folks, it was shredded long before that, when he came sniffing around for the job over the summer. So no one was expecting much from today's presser, but still, it was about as much of a disaster as you'd expect from a now-established Trumpian shill.

Useless, sad attempts to attain credibility by planting Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and some other guy with an admittedly well-groomed beard behind him failed miserably, as Brian Williams correctly characterized the entire show as a "victim impact statement in advance, talking about the feelings and emotions of the subject of the investigation."

Frank Figliuzzi joined in to add the color commentary, identifying basically all the holes in Barr's story, particularly regarding the "very legal, very cool" behavior of all Americans regarding Russian bad actors.