Friday News Dump: Trump Is Already Planning His Memoir, And Other News

In other words, it's a work of fiction!
Trump White House: The President Is Already Plotting His Post-Presidential, Tell-All Memoir https://t.co/QuMxZvoSqv
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 5, 2019
Trump ordered McConnell to confirm ex-Trump Org lawyer as chief IRS counsel before Democrats got his tax returns: report https://t.co/t2lilOu6nE McConnell and trump OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE!
— Laura Sessions (@laurasessions10) April 5, 2019
The Best Brexit Is Still No Brexit https://t.co/XZLdnEERMf
— Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) April 5, 2019
Psst, Bernie? All you have to do is call the IRS and they'll send copies. I've done it myself.
SANDERS TAXES UPDATE: Bernie Sanders says in this interview (29 mins in) that 10 years of returns are coming "very shortly," referencing April 15 as filing day. To me that means we see his taxes, including 2018, on April 15 or a day or two later.https://t.co/6N0JEE9C6q
— Julie Bykowicz (@bykowicz) April 5, 2019
Bernie Sanders said nearly 40 days ago he would realize his taxes “soon.” Asked by @tedbarrettcnn for an update today, Sanders was evasive and his aides stepped in front of him and tried to prevent Sanders from being questioned further https://t.co/Dp6gy5r1RK
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 5, 2019
I'm gonna push this hashtag until it becomes a thing, because damn it, we can't demand taxes from Trump and NOT do the same to those on the left.......#NoTaxesNoVote
That should be the mantra of 2020
— Tina Morphis 🌎☮️ (@TinaMorphis) April 5, 2019
Again, below that target line is nominal growth that is not large enough to constitute real growth. Fake growth! https://t.co/Se8QpYNaXW
— Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) April 5, 2019
Hell of a cartoon in The New Yorker pic.twitter.com/nSZhxOglSJ
— Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 4, 2019
Writing this piece was a little heartbreaking. The US asks others to partner with it to achieve our interests--and then abandons them. My @newyorker piece: How #Trump betrayed the general who defeated #ISIS. https://t.co/hoBOa3pqXF
— Robin Wright (@wrightr) April 4, 2019
Every ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Recapped and Explained https://t.co/maSIiWbkcL
— MZS (@mattzollerseitz) April 5, 2019
Kids today on your dad. Hilarious and weird.... @alka_seltzer666 http://t.co/AWvismwzEP↓ Story continues below ↓
— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) March 25, 2014
Elizabeth Warren issues her strongest indictment of the filibuster yet https://t.co/If1gUW6qu8
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 5, 2019
This article is destined to be a classic of New York's current gilded age https://t.co/DUpd2rqId0
— Alexandra Schwartz (@Alex_Lily) April 5, 2019
"We want to go in a tougher direction," Trump said today:
NEW: The White House has withdrawn acting ICE director Ronald Vitiello’s nomination to lead the agency.
I’ve attached the official notice. pic.twitter.com/w54Qvj0BYa
— Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) April 5, 2019
Thinking this morning about the West Virginians who lost husbands and fathers, brothers and sons, friends and coworkers at the Upper Big Branch Mine on April 5, 2010.https://t.co/Znctwr84hz
— Kenwardjr (@Kenwardjr) April 5, 2019
Everything old is new again:
Sad story @SarahGantz about a woman who thought she bought comprehensive health insurance but hadn't, as she discovered when she needed surgery https://t.co/a7NffX2Vna
— Craig Palosky (@CraigPalosky) April 5, 2019
President Trump privately told his advisers that he will not hand over his tax returns to Congress and "he would fight the issue to the Supreme Court," according to the Washington Post https://t.co/Cn2eeqaaoX
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 5, 2019
Via @MMFA: Full Frontal highlights four important details about Georgia's extreme 6-week abortion ban https://t.co/ni6nPDk7rd pic.twitter.com/yryf6CVhv0
— joshua epstein🏳️🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼💻🇺🇸 (@thejoshuablog) April 5, 2019
Trump is visiting the replacement border fencing in Calexico, California. There is now a plaque there saying it is "the first section of President Trump's border wall." Early last year, the Border Patrol went out of its way to explain that it wasn't part of Trump's wall. pic.twitter.com/P2uPngkb6p
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 5, 2019
As federal antitrust enforcers continue to do nothing, independent pharmacies in Oklahoma are pushing state legislation to block CVS from using its PBM to corner the market.
Oklahoma… a real anti-monopoly agenda could change the political map. https://t.co/GSbCSAW4TM
— Stacy Mitchell (@stacyfmitchell) April 5, 2019
Georgia lawmakers have filed legislation to create a state Journalism Ethics Board to develop “canons of ethics” for journos. Also authorizes civil penalties if news orgs don't grant certain access to work product. https://t.co/bqby5h0IQA My full statement is below: pic.twitter.com/AlR2LtUOs5
— Jonathan Peters (@jonathanwpeters) April 3, 2019
If you have any junior-year college students in your life, make sure they know about Organizing Corps—an eight-week paid training program for young people who want to help Democrats win in 2020. The deadline to apply is April 8: https://t.co/zETMyXqJc9
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 5, 2019
Alabama bill would legalize gifts from lobbyists and make bribery/public theft of less than $6000 a misdemeanor. (Theft of $6000 outside politics by non-politicians would still be a felony, natch.)
I'm not even sure how to process this level of fuckery. https://t.co/jTpkDqcvVz
— Maggie Koerth-Baker (@maggiekb1) April 5, 2019
And finally, a video of a baby drinking chocolate milk for the first time!
Cute video of baby drinking milk chocolate for the first time https://t.co/BSkrCtIOtm via @YouTube
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 5, 2019
