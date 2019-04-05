Friday News Dump: Trump Is Already Planning His Memoir, And Other News

In other words, it's a work of fiction!

Trump White House: The President Is Already Plotting His Post-Presidential, Tell-All Memoir https://t.co/QuMxZvoSqv — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 5, 2019

Trump ordered McConnell to confirm ex-Trump Org lawyer as chief IRS counsel before Democrats got his tax returns: report https://t.co/t2lilOu6nE McConnell and trump OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE! — Laura Sessions (@laurasessions10) April 5, 2019

The Best Brexit Is Still No Brexit https://t.co/XZLdnEERMf — Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) April 5, 2019

Psst, Bernie? All you have to do is call the IRS and they'll send copies. I've done it myself.

SANDERS TAXES UPDATE: Bernie Sanders says in this interview (29 mins in) that 10 years of returns are coming "very shortly," referencing April 15 as filing day. To me that means we see his taxes, including 2018, on April 15 or a day or two later.https://t.co/6N0JEE9C6q — Julie Bykowicz (@bykowicz) April 5, 2019

Bernie Sanders said nearly 40 days ago he would realize his taxes “soon.” Asked by @tedbarrettcnn for an update today, Sanders was evasive and his aides stepped in front of him and tried to prevent Sanders from being questioned further https://t.co/Dp6gy5r1RK — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 5, 2019

I'm gonna push this hashtag until it becomes a thing, because damn it, we can't demand taxes from Trump and NOT do the same to those on the left.......#NoTaxesNoVote



That should be the mantra of 2020 — Tina Morphis 🌎☮️ (@TinaMorphis) April 5, 2019

Again, below that target line is nominal growth that is not large enough to constitute real growth. Fake growth! https://t.co/Se8QpYNaXW — Malcolm Harris (@BigMeanInternet) April 5, 2019

Hell of a cartoon in The New Yorker pic.twitter.com/nSZhxOglSJ — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 4, 2019

Writing this piece was a little heartbreaking. The US asks others to partner with it to achieve our interests--and then abandons them. My @newyorker piece: How #Trump betrayed the general who defeated #ISIS. https://t.co/hoBOa3pqXF — Robin Wright (@wrightr) April 4, 2019

Every ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Recapped and Explained https://t.co/maSIiWbkcL — MZS (@mattzollerseitz) April 5, 2019

Kids today on your dad. Hilarious and weird.... @alka_seltzer666 http://t.co/AWvismwzEP

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) March 25, 2014

Elizabeth Warren issues her strongest indictment of the filibuster yet https://t.co/If1gUW6qu8 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 5, 2019

This article is destined to be a classic of New York's current gilded age https://t.co/DUpd2rqId0 — Alexandra Schwartz (@Alex_Lily) April 5, 2019

"We want to go in a tougher direction," Trump said today:

NEW: The White House has withdrawn acting ICE director Ronald Vitiello’s nomination to lead the agency.



I’ve attached the official notice. pic.twitter.com/w54Qvj0BYa — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) April 5, 2019

Thinking this morning about the West Virginians who lost husbands and fathers, brothers and sons, friends and coworkers at the Upper Big Branch Mine on April 5, 2010.https://t.co/Znctwr84hz — Kenwardjr (@Kenwardjr) April 5, 2019

Everything old is new again:

Sad story @SarahGantz about a woman who thought she bought comprehensive health insurance but hadn't, as she discovered when she needed surgery https://t.co/a7NffX2Vna — Craig Palosky (@CraigPalosky) April 5, 2019

President Trump privately told his advisers that he will not hand over his tax returns to Congress and "he would fight the issue to the Supreme Court," according to the Washington Post https://t.co/Cn2eeqaaoX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 5, 2019

Via @MMFA: Full Frontal highlights four important details about Georgia's extreme 6-week abortion ban https://t.co/ni6nPDk7rd pic.twitter.com/yryf6CVhv0 — joshua epstein🏳️‍🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼‍💻🇺🇸 (@thejoshuablog) April 5, 2019

Trump is visiting the replacement border fencing in Calexico, California. There is now a plaque there saying it is "the first section of President Trump's border wall." Early last year, the Border Patrol went out of its way to explain that it wasn't part of Trump's wall. pic.twitter.com/P2uPngkb6p — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 5, 2019

As federal antitrust enforcers continue to do nothing, independent pharmacies in Oklahoma are pushing state legislation to block CVS from using its PBM to corner the market.



Oklahoma… a real anti-monopoly agenda could change the political map. https://t.co/GSbCSAW4TM — Stacy Mitchell (@stacyfmitchell) April 5, 2019

Georgia lawmakers have filed legislation to create a state Journalism Ethics Board to develop “canons of ethics” for journos. Also authorizes civil penalties if news orgs don't grant certain access to work product. https://t.co/bqby5h0IQA My full statement is below: pic.twitter.com/AlR2LtUOs5 — Jonathan Peters (@jonathanwpeters) April 3, 2019

If you have any junior-year college students in your life, make sure they know about Organizing Corps—an eight-week paid training program for young people who want to help Democrats win in 2020. The deadline to apply is April 8: https://t.co/zETMyXqJc9 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 5, 2019

Alabama bill would legalize gifts from lobbyists and make bribery/public theft of less than $6000 a misdemeanor. (Theft of $6000 outside politics by non-politicians would still be a felony, natch.)



I'm not even sure how to process this level of fuckery. https://t.co/jTpkDqcvVz — Maggie Koerth-Baker (@maggiekb1) April 5, 2019

And finally, a video of a baby drinking chocolate milk for the first time!