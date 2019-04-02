It's Election Day In Nine States; Good News In The Heartland

Tomorrow, right here in the Middle of Middle America, we're having one of those not-presidential-and-not-midterm elections here that fly right under the radar unless you are paying very close attention.

The bad news is that turnout is expected to be ridiculously low. Which is objectively insane when you consider that the kinds of issues and offices that are on the ballot in local elections will have more direct and immediate impact on your quality of life -- on your streets and schools and taxes, on the water that comes out of your taps and the air your children breathe -- than anything going on in Washington D.C.

Perversely, the good news is that, when turnout is low, the results can turn on a few hundred or a few dozen votes. Which means the power of your individual vote is hugely amplified by the apathy of the "Who cares?" stay-at-home caucus.

But the really good news is this (from News Channel 20):

Central Illinois breaking records with women running for office SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WICS) — It's just three days until the consolidated election and Sangamon County is breaking records with more women running for office than ever before.



Right now, there’s more than 100 women throughout the county vying for a political seat.



These positions vary from city to village.



Also, the various boards including school, library and parks.



"Women are leading the way, they not only outnumber men in the United States, they're becoming a major political force,” said Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois.

So while the exhausting, twilight struggle against President Stupid and the GOP monster machine grinds endlessly on at the national level, you really can find good news if you look at some of the less-publicized corners of the battlefield.