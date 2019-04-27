LaPierre Wins The Duel With Oliver North

The NRA is hosting their annual gun humpers and masturbationathon this weekend and in a stunning set of events, Oliver North both skipped the event *AND* stepped down as President. In the clip above, a Board Member reads (as well as Melania Trump reads) North's letter explaining his absence and sudden resignation.
Just yesterday, the New York Times was reporting that "insurgents" were trying to "oust Wayne LaPierre, the foremost voice of the American gun rights movement" following explosive news that NY regulators were examining the groups tax-exempt status. Just this past Wednesday, North asked LaPierre to resign and had set up a committee to investigate alleged "financial improprieties." LaPierre called North's bluff and instead of resigning, sent a "stinging" letter to the NRA board accusing North of threats of blackmail to try to force him to step down.
LaPierre's letter:
It looks like Oliver North had enough. No idea if he left because LaPierre refused to step down, or if it is truly due to the financial improprieties he saw that the NRA board refuses to address.
Twitter had thoughts (and prayers):
Good summary here:
And for a great synopsis of what the heck is going on at the NRA, read this article by the New Yorker:
Thoughts and Prayers.
Comments