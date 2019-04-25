Lara Trump: Refugees 'One Of The Worst Things To Ever Happen To Germany'

You'd think a fascist like Lara Trump would know better to than to equate what Germany went through after World War I and the whole Hitler thing of World War II, not to mention the Holocaust itself, but then I suppose white supremacists have a different take on things than normal folk.

Source: Daily Beast

Appearing Thursday morning on Fox Business Network’s Varney and Co., the presidential daughter-in-law and Trump 2020 campaign consultant and host Stuart Varney reacted to footage of Central American migrants—the “mother of all caravans which is approaching our southern border,” as Varney described it.

The host declared that such footage reminded him of the millions of Syrian and Middle Eastern refugees that migrated to Europe a few years ago in search of refugee status, lamenting that German Chancellor Angela Merkel “let them in.”

This prompted Trump to deliver her own take on Deutschland history.

“It was the downfall of Germany. It was one of the worst things to ever happen to Germany,” she said without a hint of irony.