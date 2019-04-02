Misc
By Infidel753
Mock Paper Scissors: Our monopoly economy is leading to the same kind of stagnation and stifling of innovation as the Soviet system did.

Scottie's Toy Box: The countries that are happier than the US have a few things in common.

News Corpse: Fox's "3 Mexican countries" graphic wasn't as bad as their actual "reporting" of the story.

The Debate Link: Insanely-draconian laws have terrible consequences.

