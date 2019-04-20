Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain
Mike's Blog Round Up
Happy Saturday, fellow crooks & liars! We have an embarrassment of riches as the blog-o-sphere continues to do what it does best: well-thought, deep, analysis, and not clickbait.

Lawyers, Guns Money: Impeaching Trump

Greg Fallis: Dude Ought To Be Impeached

Welcome Back To Gotham City: The Crooked Roads Not Taken

The Carpentariat: Trump is bungling his way to a united United States

And if all the political news is making you feel small and helpless, hecatedemeter gives us practical advice: Chop Wood, Carry Water

Bonus Track: Open Culture shows the best mural ever.

