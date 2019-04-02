North Carolina GOP Chair Indicted On Wire Fraud Charges Linked To Bribery Scheme

Fresh on the heels of their efforts to steal North Carolina's Ninth district, the North Carolina Republican Party has a little leadership problem. Their chairman Robin Hayes has been indicted along with several others for wire fraud in connection with a bribery scheme.

According to the local news report from WBTV above, Robin Hayes was arrested on charges relating to wealthy Durham businessman Greg Lindberg, who has been under investigation for white collar crimes related to his business and also for contributions he made to politicians in North Carolina.

According to the indictment below, the North Carolina GOP allegedly funneled an illegal $240,000 donation made by Lindberg to North Carolina Insurance Commissionaer Mike Causey. Despite the party's insistence that the donation was legal because it was made without any direction from Lindberg, a surreptitious recording showed that Lindberg and Hayes had conspired to pass the money to Causey, using the North Carolina Republican Party as the conduit.

The full indictment is below.

Lindberg Et Al Indictment P... by on Scribd

