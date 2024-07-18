Nevada Firebrand Michele Fiore Indicted On Wire Fraud Charges

Next to stealing from charities for widows and orphans, stealing from a charity designed to honour fallen police officers has to be pretty high on the list of repugnant crimes of this type. Fiore, a Republican firebrand, was indicted on four counts, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. Here's hoping she's eventually convicted on all four.

"However, the funds never paid for a statue and were allegedly used by Fiore to pay her political fundraising bills, rent and for her daughter’s wedding, among other purposes."

How Republican.

Source: Nevada Independent

A federal grand jury has indicted Michele Fiore — a former Las Vegas city councilwoman and current Nye County justice of the peace — on four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after she allegedly defrauded donors of more than $70,000 for personal gain. A Wednesday press release announcing the indictment said Fiore, a Republican, had solicited donations during her time as a city councilwoman to honor police officers killed in duty, promising that “100 percent of the contributions” would be used to fund the creation of a statue memorializing the officers. However, the funds never paid for a statue and were allegedly used by Fiore to pay her political fundraising bills, rent and for her daughter’s wedding, among other purposes. If Fiore is convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count. Fiore did not immediately respond to a phone call or voicemail about the indictment. The indictment indicates that from at least July 2019 through July 2020, Fiore solicited donations on behalf of a charity that she controlled that purported to use the donations to fund construction of a statue or another memorialization of Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo, who were killed in the line of duty in June 2014.