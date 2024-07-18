Nevada Firebrand Michele Fiore Indicted On Wire Fraud Charges

The indictment alleged Fiore, now a judge in Nye County, defrauded donors to a charity memorializing police officers.
By Ed ScarceJuly 18, 2024

Next to stealing from charities for widows and orphans, stealing from a charity designed to honour fallen police officers has to be pretty high on the list of repugnant crimes of this type. Fiore, a Republican firebrand, was indicted on four counts, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. Here's hoping she's eventually convicted on all four.

"However, the funds never paid for a statue and were allegedly used by Fiore to pay her political fundraising bills, rent and for her daughter’s wedding, among other purposes."

How Republican.

Source: Nevada Independent

A federal grand jury has indicted Michele Fiore — a former Las Vegas city councilwoman and current Nye County justice of the peace — on four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud after she allegedly defrauded donors of more than $70,000 for personal gain.

A Wednesday press release announcing the indictment said Fiore, a Republican, had solicited donations during her time as a city councilwoman to honor police officers killed in duty, promising that “100 percent of the contributions” would be used to fund the creation of a statue memorializing the officers. However, the funds never paid for a statue and were allegedly used by Fiore to pay her political fundraising bills, rent and for her daughter’s wedding, among other purposes.

If Fiore is convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.

Fiore did not immediately respond to a phone call or voicemail about the indictment.

The indictment indicates that from at least July 2019 through July 2020, Fiore solicited donations on behalf of a charity that she controlled that purported to use the donations to fund construction of a statue or another memorialization of Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo, who were killed in the line of duty in June 2014.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon