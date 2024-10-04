Nevada MAGA-Nut Convicted On Wire Fraud Charges

Former Las Vegas City Council Member Michele Fiore was convicted on Thursday in a federal wire fraud case on all counts. The pro-police, anti-vaccine, anti-critical race theory, anti-woke MAGA nut ripped off donors for money that was meant to erect a statue for a fallen police officer.

Fiore, instead, spent the money she was trusted with on rent, plastic surgery, and her daughter’s wedding. She was a “major client" at the plastic surgeon's facility and "spent a lot of money there over the years.”

KLAS reports:

Fiore is accused of raising over $70,000 for a statue to remember Las Vegas Metro Police Officer Alyn Beck, but then spending the money on personal expenses. Beck and Officer Igor Soldo were killed in the line of duty in 2014. Fiore, currently suspended from her Pahrump duties, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud. She appeared more subdued after the verdicts were read in the courtroom. The jury returned with the verdicts less than two hours after the case went to deliberation. Fiore is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Jan. 6, 2025, at 1:35 p.m. She remains free after prosecutors declined to ask the court to take her into custody following the verdict. Instead, prosecutors indicated they would ask for electronic monitoring.

Jan. 6th is an interesting date. Each count could lead to up to 20 years in prison.

Michele Fiore arrives to federal court as her wire fraud trial continues.



Yesterday was a tense day as her daughter took the stand. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/kTBJlSGIUb — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) October 2, 2024

#Breaking: Verdict in wire fraud case against Michele Fiore.



Conspiracy to commit wire fraud: GUILTY.



Six counts of wire fraud:

GUILTY.

GUILTY.

GUILTY.

GUILTY.

GUILTY.

GUILTY.@8newsnow — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) October 3, 2024

BREAKING: A jury has found former Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore *guilty* of six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.



The firebrand conservative was found to have used donations intended for a fallen officer's memorial for personal gain. — Eric Neugeboren (@eric_neugeboren) October 3, 2024

Here's the ad she ran for Governor: