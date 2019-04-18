Presidential Candidates Respond To Barr, Mueller Report

Several presidential candidates took to Twitter Thursday to respond to the Bill Barr farce.

(These are in order by how Twitter presented them. No endorsement of any candidate is implied here.)

The American people deserve the truth.



Not spin from a Trump appointee.



Release Mueller's full report now. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 18, 2019

The Attorney General should be the nation’s top law enforcement officer - not a spokesman for the president. This press conference was a disgrace. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) April 18, 2019

It's a disgrace to see an Attorney General acting as if he's the personal attorney and publicist for the President of the United States. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 18, 2019

Barr is acting more like Trump’s defense attorney than the nation's Attorney General. His press conference was a stunt, filled with political spin and propaganda.⁰ ⁰Americans deserve the unvarnished truth. We need Special Counsel Mueller to testify publicly in Congress. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 18, 2019

AG Barr should work to protect the interests of the people, not the President. It's clear from this morning's press conference where his allegiances lie. The American people deserve answers. — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) April 18, 2019

Russia attacked us. The #MuellerReport details a multiplicity of contacts b/w Russia & @realDonaldTrump’s team and that Trump & his team “materially impaired” the investigation. Yet, OUR Attorney General acts as Trump’s defense attorney. He can’t represent both. Barr must resign. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 18, 2019

Buttigieg responded on Morning Joe. No word on Twitter as of this writing from Sanders or O'Rourke.

The sharpest (and longest) tweet storm against Barr, however, came from Trump's one announced Republican challenger, former federal prosecutor William Weld: