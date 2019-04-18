Presidential Candidates Respond To Barr, Mueller Report

Several presidential candidates took to Twitter Thursday to respond to the Bill Barr farce.
(These are in order by how Twitter presented them. No endorsement of any candidate is implied here.)
Buttigieg responded on Morning Joe. No word on Twitter as of this writing from Sanders or O'Rourke.
The sharpest (and longest) tweet storm against Barr, however, came from Trump's one announced Republican challenger, former federal prosecutor William Weld:
Thread by @GovBillWeld: "Statement from Bill Weld on the : "Confidence in our leaders and in our institutions is at the heart of our democracy. That co […]" #MuellerReport #Weld2020
Comments