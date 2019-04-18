Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Presidential Candidates Respond To Barr, Mueller Report

Several of the candidates for president took to Twitter to react to today's press conference farce.
By Frances Langum
Presidential Candidates Respond To Barr, Mueller Report
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

Several presidential candidates took to Twitter Thursday to respond to the Bill Barr farce.

(These are in order by how Twitter presented them. No endorsement of any candidate is implied here.)

Buttigieg responded on Morning Joe. No word on Twitter as of this writing from Sanders or O'Rourke.

The sharpest (and longest) tweet storm against Barr, however, came from Trump's one announced Republican challenger, former federal prosecutor William Weld:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.