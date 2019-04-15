Shep Smith Rolls His Eyes At Trump's Firefighting Advice For Notre Dame

Fox News host Shepard Smith called out President Donald Trump on Monday for tweeting that French firefighters should “act quickly” to control the fire that decimated the Notre Dame cathedral.

In a somber broadcast, Smith noted that Notre Dame appeared to be engulfed in flames before reading the president’s tweet.

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

“That is a statement which goes without saying,” Smith lamented. “That from the president of the United States, with instructions on how to solve this problem, which is clearly reached a point where firefighters are unable to do much.”

“It’s a sinking feeling and sickening to imagine that this is happening,” the Fox News host added.

Editor's note: This is why they're not going to dump water on it: