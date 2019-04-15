Politics
Shep Smith Rolls His Eyes At Trump's Firefighting Advice For Notre Dame

A somber Shep Smith had little patience for Trump's trite and unsolicited advice on how to fight the devastating fire gutting Notre Dame cathedral.
Fox News host Shepard Smith called out President Donald Trump on Monday for tweeting that French firefighters should “act quickly” to control the fire that decimated the Notre Dame cathedral.

In a somber broadcast, Smith noted that Notre Dame appeared to be engulfed in flames before reading the president’s tweet.

“That is a statement which goes without saying,” Smith lamented. “That from the president of the United States, with instructions on how to solve this problem, which is clearly reached a point where firefighters are unable to do much.”

“It’s a sinking feeling and sickening to imagine that this is happening,” the Fox News host added.

Editor's note: This is why they're not going to dump water on it:


