Trump Blames Obama For 'Kids In Cages,' But Family Separation 'Worked'

Donald Trump once again tried to lie his way out of a situation he and his administration created. Wapo:

President Trump denied Tuesday that his administration is preparing to once more separate migrant families in response to the surge in border crossings, telling reporters that he had ordered an end to a policy established under President Obama. “I’m the one who stopped it,” Trump said. “President Obama had child separation.” Trump also told reporters at the Oval Office that he did not approve of the Border Patrol holding pens with chain-link partitions widely derided as “cages,” and whose images exacerbated a backlash against the White House last spring at the height of its “zero tolerance” prosecution push. “Those cages that were shown — I think they were very inappropriate — were by President Obama’s administration, not by Trump,” the president said.

CLARITY:



The cages existed under Obama.



Obama's border policy was reprehensible.



Kidnapping children is a NEW Miller/Trump/Pence policy.



Trump's border policy is criminal and evil. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) April 9, 2019

Yes, Obama's policies of deportation and confinement pending judicial dispensation were reprehensible and protested by immigrant's rights groups.

Still, right wingers will claim Obama was for "open borders" because they do not live in reality.



Obama did not separate families, on purpose, and as a deterrent. He did not "misplace" 1400 kids.

Donald Trump and his "acting" DHS team, along with Jeff Sessions and Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon did that.

Trump's whole argument is "if it's bad Obama did it, if it's good I did it, so there."

Trump blames Obama for child separation policy and putting kids in cages.



Then he says the policy was “inappropriate” and he’s the one who fixed it.



Then he says the policy is necessary to deter illegal immigration.



He’s lying and contradicting himself at the same time. pic.twitter.com/ICFZfrTMWH — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 9, 2019

Trump blames Obama for family separations. Ok - That is called shame dumping where the narcissist will NOT take responsibility for their bad behavior but instead dumps the intolerable feeling of shame onto someone else. #Narcissism101

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Watchdog Progressive (@Watchdogsniffer) April 9, 2019