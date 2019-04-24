Trump's Smoke Machine Is Turned All The Way Up Today

This is one of those days.

First: The White House plans to fight the House subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify.

They also plan to oppose requests from House committees for the testimony of current and former aides about any White House actions described in the Mueller report, the Washington Post says.

And yes, that certainly ups the ante in the ongoing discussion about impeaching Trump -- which is what Trump wants. Is that really such a bad thing?

Trump may be strengthening the case for his own impeachment.



If WH keeps stonewalling, legal case of House Dems may be *strengthened* by impeachment inquiry, legal experts tell me.



This forces Dems to choose: Impeachment, or neuter themselves.



My piece: https://t.co/dVrMIUdMG6 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 24, 2019

Also, the Trump administration successfully bullied the United Nations into watering down a resolution to provide sexual and reproductive health services to female war victims. So the anti-abortion crowd can rest easy, knowing that women left pregnant by gang-rape in military conflicts will be forced to give birth to God's little gifts -- further encouraging such rape, because it is also used as a form of ethnic cleansing. Haha, it works!

Gov. Jay Inslee is calling for a climate change-only Democratic debate, which is a great idea and should have been obvious.

Paul Krugman agrees with me: The Republican party is lawless and undemocratic. In other words, Republicans! Who knew? We did!

Rep. Richard Neal's not just looking to get Trump's tax returns, he wants the IRS audit files. The Wall St. Journal explains why that's a big deal.